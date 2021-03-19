Coastal Commission Virtual Meeting 3.19.2021

The California Coastal Commission met virtually yesterday. The commission discussed a proposal to ban off road vehicles at the Oceano Dunes.

The staff recommending that the commission take steps to modify the permit to mandate that state parks discontinue off road vehicles use of the dunes by the year 2026. The commission took a lot of public testimony. More than 180 people were expected to give testimony on the Oceano Dunes ban.

The first to give testimony was the central coast district supervisor for the coastal commission, Kevin Kahn. He said that the vehicles on the dunes have contributed to environmental and tribal justice issues.