Code of Civility 608.2018

The code of civility.

Paso Robles city council talked about it Tuesday night at their meeting. That’s not where it originated. The civility issue came up before the supervisors because of the behavior of supervisor Adam Hill. For instance, last year, after he saw the committee assignments, he refused to serve on any committees at all. Not long after that, there was long discussion about his serving as chairman of the board.

Members of the public spoke out against the supervisor because of his behavior as an elected official. It was shortly after he publicly and profanely attacked a Mark Burns, a constituent who had actually complimented him.

That final comment from long time leader in the democratic party, Stew Jenkins, who has served as San Luis Harbor Commission, as well as on the democratic party central committee.

Supervisor John Peschong tells KPRL how he feels about the code of civility. So, the code of civility came before the Paso Robles city council Monday night and was approved on a 3-1 vote. Most agree that there has been abuse by Paso Robles elected officials. For instance, during discussion of the state sanctuary law, assemblyman Travis Allen spoke to the city council. Mayor Steve Martin, at a meeting held on may first of this year, to discuss Senate Bill 54, the sanctuary state law.

County supervisors are working with elected officials throughout the county to stop the abuse behavior by some elected officials.