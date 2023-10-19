Coffee w/Paso Robles City Manager Event Tomorrow 10.19.2023

The city of Paso Robles cordially invites all members of the community to join city manager Ty Lewis and city staff for a “coffee with the city manager” event tomorrow.

The city says this new series of events aims to foster meaningful dialogue and strengthen ties between local government and the community. Residents can hear about current and upcoming city projects, voice their opinions, and share ideas.

The event will take place tomorrow morning from 7:30 to 8:30 at Patina, 1346 Railroad street in Paso Robles. This first session will feature an update on the city’s street maintenance program.