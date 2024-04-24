Coffee W/The City Manager, Community Development This Friday 04.24.2024

The next coffee with the city manager event for the city of Paso Robles is this Friday, April 26th, starting at 7:30 am.

Coffee with the city manager events take place at Patina at California Coast Beer Co., 1346 Railroad street. This week, city manager Ty Lewis will be with community development director Warren Frace, offering updates to the community on building and development activities.

This is an opportunity to learn about housing being built, traffic mitigation the city is requiring of developers prior to construction, and new commercial, industrial, and residential properties in the production pipeline.