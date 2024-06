The next coffee with the city manager event for Paso Robles will be Friday, June 28th.

This month, city manager Ty Lewis, community services director Angelica Fortin, and city librarian Eric Lashley will discuss some of the new programs and future plans for the city library.

Coffee with the city manager events are at Patina at California Coast Beer Company, 1346 Railroad street, and begin at 7:30 am.