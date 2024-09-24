Coffee w/the City Manager Event This Friday, Community Preparedness 9.24.2024

The next coffee with the city manager event for Paso Robles will be this Friday, September 27th.

Coffee with the city manager takes place at 7:30 am at Patina, California Coast Beer Co., 1346 Railroad street.

In honor of national preparedness month, city manager Ty Lewis will be joined by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services staff.

Residents will be given updates and information about disaster preparedness, the PulsePoint app that allows CPR trained residents to respond to local cardiac emergencies, recent activities of the community emergency response team and more.