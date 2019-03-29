COLAB Dinner 3.29.2019

More than 600 people attended the Tenth Annual COLAB Dinner and Fundraiser at the Madonna Expo Thursday night.

COLAB is the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business. Columnist Dan Walters spoke about life in California with Governor Gavin Newsom in Sacramento. He says Gavin Newsom is outwardly more liberal than the older Jerry Brown, and the new Democratic majority is having an impact in Sacramento. He said Democrats are pushing programs for universal health care, free college education and lots of tax programs.

District Attorney Dan Dow said those in attendance represented a wide range of political views, but shared a concern for business growth, common sense policies by county government and accountability by our local officials.

The 10th Annual Dinner and Fundraiser included an auction to raise money for the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business. Items sold to the highest bidder included a fully guided 2-day Tule Elk cow hunt on the Twisselman Ranch, and a Santa Margarita Ranch Day of Fun for eight.