Cold and Clear Weather 11.14.2018

It’s been cold and clear for several weeks, but PG and E meteorologist John Lindsay says we may get some rain the week of Thanksgiving.

Lindsay says the long range models are subject to change, however, the national weather service stations in San Francisco and Los Angeles are showing a chance of rain the week of Thanksgiving.

Incidentally, meteorologist John Lindsay will speak one week from today at Castoro winery as part of the Independent Grape Growers Association. That’s from 1-4 next Wednesday. Contact the IGGPRA for more information.

The meeting is free for members or anyone who makes reservations in advance.