Colony Days begins today in Atascadero.

Liz Enriquez Phillips is organizing the parade. The parade is at ten tomorrow morning, so you want to get there early.

One great place to park is near the high school. Then you can walk through the tunnel, under the freeway to reach downtown.

Colony Days this weekend in Atascadero. For more information, go to colonydays.org. Or stop by Hope Chest Emporium on El Camino Real and talk with Karen Mcnamara.