Colony Days 10.07.2019

Thousands of people attended Atascadero’s Colony days celebration Saturday. The 46th annual Colony Day’s parade kicked off the day’s events at 10:00. More than 70 entries traveled north on El Camino Real and then skirted the sunken gardens before thousands of people. Former city councilman Jerry Clay has been to all of the Colony Day parades.

The entries included bands from Atascadero high school and middle school, and the percussion from the Atascadero Academy of Art; and many floats with families, civic groups and local dance academies. San Luis Obispo county supervisor Debbie Arnold and her son on horseback.

After the parade, tent city opened in the sunken gardens. People demonstrated the way the original colony operated when E.G. Lewis founded Atascadero in the early 1900’s. Newsies sold newspapers and shoe shines.

There were early 1900’s aid stations, a land office, and a mobile barber shop in a 100-year-old wooden trailer. Tom Lewis, grandson of E.G. Lewis, gave tours of the historic rotunda, built 100 years ago, and renovated after the San Simeon earthquake. City manager Rochelle Rickard and other members of the Atascadero Historical Society also gave tours of the city hall.

A beautiful day for Colony Days Saturday in Atascadero’s sunken gardens.