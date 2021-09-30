Colony Days 9.30.2021

Colony Days is coming this weekend to Atascadero.

The event celebrates the unique history of the town, which began over 100 years ago as a Utopian community developed by visionary and entrepreneur E.G. Lewis.

Later today, the Colony Days mixer will be held at the new La Plaza building on El Camnio Real. It’s an opportunity for you to meet the 2021 Royalty and Grand Marshall.

Charlotte and Mike Byrne, and Joan Rexroth will be on hand to share in the work they’ve done for the community.

The Colony Days parade is Saturday morning in downtown Atascadero.

More on the parade tomorrow here on KPRL.