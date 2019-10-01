Colony Days in Atascadero 10.01.2019

The 46th Annual Colony Days is this weekend in Atascadero.

The parade runs up El Camino from Davis Body Shop to the Sunken Gardens, beginning at ten Saturday morning. Then Tent City and the Festival open after the parade. The dog races start at 1:30 Saturday afternoon. Wiener dog races and small dog races. And some of these wiener dogs come from as far away as Colorado to race at the Sunken Gardens.

One of the high lights of Colony Days is a concert Friday night inside Tent City. Karen McNamara tells KPRL they’ve lined up some good bands. Bear Market Riot, Moonshine Collective and Arthur Watership with Bremen Town.

That concert is 6-10 Friday night inside Tent City. $20 tickets are selling fast, so you’re advised to buy them as soon as possible. There are only 150 tickets and most of them have been sold.

