Colony Days Kick Off 10.01.2021

Atascadero Colony Days officials kicked off this weekend’s events with a mixer late Thursday afternoon at the La Plaza Building on El Camino in downtown Atascadero.

Colony Days Royalty Charlotte and Mike Byrne, who started ECHO, and Grand Marshall Joan Rexroth attended to meet with local community leaders.

94-year-old Maggie Vandergon started Colony Days back in the early 1970’s. The first Colony Days event was 1973. The first parade rolled down El Camino in 1974. Maggie says she’s not surprised how popular Colony Days has become. “I grew up on a ranch northeast of San Miguel. I have been part of Pioneer Days for decades. I thought Atascadero needed an event to bring the community together.”

The Colony Days parade begins at 10:00 at Davis Body Shop rolls north to the Sunken Gardens. Eight announcer stands will run along El Camino Real. The Weiner Dog and Small Dog Races begin at 12:00 noon at the Sunken Gardens. There will also be a Pet Costume Contest after the races.

For more information visit ColonyDays.org.