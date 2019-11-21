Colony Heritage Center 11.21.2019

Two and one half years ago, the Atascadero Historical Society moved a one hundred year old house from near the Elks Lodge to the library, to joining other buildings there to increase the Atascadero colony heritage center.

Since that night two years ago, volunteers have worked on other houses and cabins at the site. And Jim Wilkins says the work continues.

This coming Saturday night, the Atascadero Historical Society is holding a fundraiser at Pear Valley Winery to raise money to continue the work at the Atascadero heritage center.

Tickets include dinner and wine. Wilkins will update those who attend on progress to develop the colony heritage center.

You can get tickets at the Atascadero chamber of commerce, but today is the last day you can buy them to attend Saturday night’s fundraising dinner at Pear Valley Winery.