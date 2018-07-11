Colony House Move 7.10.2018

A big event tonight in Atascadero.

Jim Wilkins of the Historical Society and a few helpers are moving a Colony house from Del Rio road down El Camino Real to the Colony Heritage Center. Jim Wilkins of the Atascadero Historical Society is coordinating the move.

Around nine tonight, he and his volunteers will move an 1150 square foot colony home from Del Rio road, south along El Camino Real to highway 41. He’s encouraging people to watch the event from the Sunken Gardens. They’ll reach there around ten, if all goes as planned.

The house will join a cabin and some other historic structures as Wilkins creates a Colony Heritage center near the Atascadero library.