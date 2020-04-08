Commander Paul Oyler 4.08.2020

Yesterday, we talked with Navy Commander Paul Oyler who recently came down with the coronavirus. So, he self-isolated in his home with his wife caring for him. She’s a registered nurse and made sure the virus did not spread to their three children or herself.

Today, Paul Oyler is back at work, training other pilots how to fly jet fighters.

After he graduated from the Top Gun, he made two more tours. One in Iraq, one in Afghanistan.

Incidentally, Commander Paul Oyler graduated from Paso Robles high school in 1998, and attended the naval academy before he became a navy pilot.

Tomorrow he talks about his final two tours in the middle east and what it’s like training other pilots to fly.