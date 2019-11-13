Community Cats 11.13.2019

The cost of the county animal will impact all cities in the county.

Atascadero city manager Rochelle Rickard talks about the shelter’s history. They jumped back in after the county cut the costs, but those costs are now increasing from 14.5 to $20 million dollars. Dr. Eric Anderson says his new animal shelter will be a much better one.

The mayor says the city has no other options. She encouraged those speaking about the county animal shelter to address the budget issue.

The council talked a lot about the issue, but not a lot of talk last night from the public.

So the city council agrees to pay the increased cost of the animal shelter. As much as $166 thousand dollars a year. However, the new community cats program to trap, neuter and return stray and feral cats may reduce that cost.