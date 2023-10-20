Community Foundation SLO Announces Its Largest Grant Cycle 10.20.2023

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County (CFSLOCO) has announced that it has awarded grants totaling over four hundred thousand dollars.

Forty-two grants have been awarded to 38 nonprofit organizations and one individual in the county, with 14 new organizations that haven’t received competitive grants in the past three years.

The average award amount totals over 19 thousand dollars. The top five grant recipients were: Association of Amputee Surfers, Naturetrack Foundation, Foundation for the Performing Arts, Opera SLO, and the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center.

A full list of the grantees can be found at: cfsloco.org.