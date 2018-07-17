Compliance Check 7.17.2018

The sheriff’s department conducting a multi-agency probation and parole sweep. 12 people arrested on outstanding warrants and for parole or probation violation.
They include:
21-year-old Ivan Sandoval Farias of Templeton
23-year-old Oscar Romero of San Miguel.
35-year-old Manuel Padilla of San Miguel
56-year-old John Ybarra of San Miguel.
18-year-old Ronald Coates of San Miguel
24-year-old Jesus Gilr of San Miguel.
40-year-old Felipe Palacios of San Miguel
40-year-old Juan Contreras-Garcia of Paso Robles.
21-year-old Jabus Collins of Paso Robles
24-year-old Daniel Romo of Paso Robles
46-year-old Lisa Becarra of Paso Robles
And 26-year-old Angel Garcia of Paso Robles.
Coates and Gilr of San Miguel also arrested for possession of narcotics.