Compliance Check 7.17.2018

The sheriff’s department conducting a multi-agency probation and parole sweep. 12 people arrested on outstanding warrants and for parole or probation violation.

They include:

21-year-old Ivan Sandoval Farias of Templeton

23-year-old Oscar Romero of San Miguel.

35-year-old Manuel Padilla of San Miguel

56-year-old John Ybarra of San Miguel.

18-year-old Ronald Coates of San Miguel

24-year-old Jesus Gilr of San Miguel.

40-year-old Felipe Palacios of San Miguel

40-year-old Juan Contreras-Garcia of Paso Robles.

21-year-old Jabus Collins of Paso Robles

24-year-old Daniel Romo of Paso Robles

46-year-old Lisa Becarra of Paso Robles

And 26-year-old Angel Garcia of Paso Robles.

Coates and Gilr of San Miguel also arrested for possession of narcotics.