Comprehensive Streetlight Audit in Paso Robles on Wednesday 9.03.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced they will be conducting a streetlight audit across the city beginning Wednesday, September 4th.

The audit will be conducted by Tanko Lighting, and is a necessary step for the city’s goal of purchasing its streetlight system from PG&E.

The city says this will assist them in developing a detailed master plan for streetlights, and evaluate the feasibility of acquiring the streetlight system, which could potentially lead to improved service, cost savings, and better energy efficiency.

The audit will be taking place over the next month; residents may notice auditors surveying and photographing streetlights throughout paso robles.

The city says they will be easily identifiable, wearing high-visibility safety vests, carrying identification, and driving marked vehicles.