Computer Lab Fire Starter Gets Six Years 8.07.2018

A 21-year-old man who started a fire at San Luis Obispo high school in 2016 is sentenced to six years in prison, but it’s suspended. Jacob Lee Ruth pleaded no contest last month to a charge of arson for starting a fire that caused almost two million dollars in damage to the high school’s computer lab.

Superior court judge Jacquelyn Duffy sentenced Jacob Lee Ruth to six years in state prison. She then suspended that sentence, pending Ruth’s completion of five years of supervised probation. Ruth spent 581 days in jail as his case was heard in San Luis superior court.

His first trial resulted in a mistrial when one juror refused to convict Ruth of the arson charge. In a plea bargain, Ruth pleaded no contest to the charge. He was scheduled to go back on trial again on August 13th. A restitution trial is scheduled for later this month. Ruth and two other friends started the fire in the computer lab back in December 2016. Ruth had graduated from the high school. Another suspect had dropped out of the school. The third young man transferred to Pacific Beach high school, a school for troubled teens. The other two young men also pleaded no contest to various charges including arson, burglary and being an accessory to a crime.