Conception Fire 9.04.2019

Coast guard officials suspends the search for survivors of the conception dive boat fire that may have killed 34 people.

Five crew members escaped from the burning boat. 20 bodies have been recovered. 14 people are still missing.

San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department sent members of its dive team to help with the rescue and recovery. Crews hope to stabilize the boat so that divers can search the hull off the coast of Santa Cruz island to recover additional victims from Monday’s tragic fire that left 34 dead or missing.