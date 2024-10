The city of Atascadero invites community members to join them for a downtown concert as part of its Fall First Fridays tomorrow from 5:30 to 8 pm.

Live music will be played by Carbon City Lights, an alternative rock band based in San Luis Obispo.

The event kicks off at the plaza on El Camino, across from the sunken gardens.

Bring a low-back chair, and your wallet to enjoy food from Mary’s Cuisine food truck.