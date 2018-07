The San Francisco based band Dirty Cello played at concerts in the park last night in Paso Robles.

Linda Plescia says it was a beautiful night for a concert.

Sound Investment next Thursday night at the downtown city park in Paso Robles.

Tomorrow night in Atascadero, the Martin Paris band will perform at Saturday in the park. 6:30 to 8:30 tomorrow night at Atascadero Lake park.