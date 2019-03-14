Confessions of a Leap Day Baby 3.14.2019

Two weeks ago, 40-year-old Lacy Canaday of Paso Robles celebrated her birthday, sort of. It wasn’t her birthday, but what can you do if your birthday comes up every four years.

Lacy was born on February 29th. She says her birthday this year was a pretty good one. Lacy Canaday shares a leap day birthday with several notable people, including motivational speaker Tony Robbins and Richard Ramirez, the night stalker.

If Lacy Canaday doesn’t go to Florida next year, she’ll celebrate her eleventh birthday next year, with her husband and two boys who are all older than she is.