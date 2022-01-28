Congressman Jimmy Panetta 01.28.2022

Congressman Jimmy Panetta stopped by Paso Robles yesterday to attend a block party on Pine street put on by the Main Street Association.

Panetta represents the 20th congressional district, which is north of San Luis Obispo county, but that will change because of redistricting. Congressman Panetta is running for election in the newly drawn 19th congressional district.

So, he may be our congressman in the future. Last night, Panetta met several local Paso Robles residents including city councilmen Steve Gregory and Fred Strong, police chief Damian Nord, and citizens Brett Butterfield, June Bertoni and many others who attended the Main Street block party at Reminisce Antiques in Paso Robles.

Coming up Monday, Panetta talks about the new district, and what he’s been doing since he visited San Luis Obispo county as a child back in the 80’s.