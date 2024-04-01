Construction For Atascadero El Camino Corridor Plan Begins in June 04.01.2024

Construction for the El Camino corridor plan in Atascadero is anticipated to begin in June.

The project’s goal is to enhance economic development in Atascadero’s downtown area by creating a zone that slows traffic speeds and enhances appearance and safety.

The project would reduce the number of lanes in both directions on El Camino Real to add additional parking spaces in the road’s center, add high visibility crosswalks, green-colored bike lanes, and more.

Construction will likely begin in June of this year, and be completed by next spring.