Construction & Full Closure Continues at Cholame “Y” 8.28.2023

A release by the San Luis Obispo county Public Information Office says the paving project on highway 41 will continue.

The project is a five mile stretch about 1.5 miles north of the 41/46 intersection. According to the release, full closure will continue today and tomorrow from 6 am to 6 pm.

Following the full closure, and during overnight hours, travelers can expect intermittent one-way traffic control until Thursday, with delays of up to 20 minutes expected. Travelers heading north on the 41 can detour onto highway 46, to 33 north, and back to the 41.

The release says all roadwork is expected to be completed by mid-September.