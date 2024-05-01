Construction to Begin on Avila Beach Roundabout 05.01.2024

Construction for the Avila Beach drive roundabout project is set to begin after a groundbreaking ceremony took place on April 26th.

A release yesterday by the public works department says the $13.8 million project will consist of three main components: a single-lane roundabout at the southbound ramp intersection, traffic-calming improvements to the northbound off-ramp, and a new park-and-ride lot with a transit stop for RTA buses and the Avila trolley.

The project will also seek to incorporate multimodal access including sidewalks, crosswalks, and bike lanes. These improvements include a shared-use path that will allow pedestrians and cyclists to safely bypass the roundabout.

The project is anticipated to take 20 months to complete.