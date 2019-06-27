Contour Airlines 6.27.2019

Contour Airlines is adding direct flights between San Luis Obispo and Las Vegas. The airlines will fly direct four days a week beginning on October 17th.

The plane carries 37 passengers, but contour removed seven seats to give passengers more leg room. The introductory price for a flight from San Luis to Sin City is $99. Going up to $200. The 80-minute flights will operate Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. Contour is a Tennessee-based airline. It currently serves Santa Barbara, Oakland, Las Vegas, and Crescent City.

Contour is also adding flights between Sacramento and Santa Barbara as well as Sacramento and Palm Springs. Those direct flights between San Luis and Las Vegas begin October 17th.