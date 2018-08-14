Contract For Superintendent 8.14.2018

Tonight, the Paso Robles school board to discuss a new employment agreement for superintendent Chris Williams.

The agreement stipulates a base salary of $214 thousand dollars, but the benefits are loaded. 22 days of paid vacation days a year, and that does not include holidays. $500 per month compensation for personal vehicle expenses. If he’s terminated, he gets a big settlement. Up to 12 times his monthly salary. Looming over the employment agreement is the budget. Since Chris Williams became superintendent, the district’s reserve fund has dropped from 10% of the operating budget to 3%, the state minimum. When the reserve falls below 3%, the state comes in and takes over.

The problem with no budget reserve is that any unforeseen set-back, an accounting error, a law suit or an unexpected expense can push the district into bankruptcy. Unfortunately, in recent weeks, the district administration discovered more accounting errors. They also settled a $1.9 million dollar law suit for more than one million dollars. They’ve learned that those solar panels that were installed in district parking lots are not generating enough power to pay for themselves.

Tonight, the board of trustees will discuss the superintendent’s new employment agreement. That meeting gets underway at six this evening at the district office on Niblick road.