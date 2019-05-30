Controlled Burn 5.30.2019

A controlled burn is planned tomorrow at Camp Roberts. Fire agencies from San Diego to Monterey will participate in the training exercise. The burn will reduce fire hazards on the army base.

According to the air pollution control district. The agencies will practice “Wildland Firefighting Techniques to further their understanding and abilities in the case of real wildland fire scenarios.”

The burn will clear about 9,000 acres. It will take place tomorrow on the northwest section of Camp Roberts National Guard Base. That’s about 4 ½ miles northwest of San Miguel.