Convicted Child Murderer to be Released on Early Parole 4.25.2025

The county district attorney’s office announced the California department of corrections and rehabilitation parole board has recently affirmed their decision to grant early parole to a convicted child murderer.

The man in question is 41-year-old Herbert David Brown III of Paso Robles. Brown was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison in 2015 for the brutal beating and murder of his 22-month-old daughter, Lily, in 2013.

The DA’s office says Brown inflicted wounds on her while he was under the influence of methamphetamine. Despite objections from the district attorney’s office, the parole board granted Brown early parole in 2024, and has recently upheld their decision.

District attorney Dan Dow said the parole board granting Brown, who now identifies as a woman and goes by the name ‘Allie Brown,’ is a “shameful” decision.