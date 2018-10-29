Cop Killer 10.29.2018

In Riverside, a judge rules that a man accused of killing two California police officers in an ambush-style attack is mentally fit to be executed if he’s found guilty. The attorneys for 28-year-old John Felix argued that he was too intellectually disabled to face capital punishment.

The officers responded to a call about domestic violence in Palm Springs. When they arrived, Felix opened fire on them with an AR-15 rifle. Felix was wearing body armor at the time. Officers Jose Vega and Lesley Zerebny were killed. Vega was a 35-year veteran of the police force, months away from retirement. Lesley Zerebny was a rookie officer just back from maternity leave.

Both officers were killed. Felix has pleaded not guilty to murder.