Dr. Penny Boreinstin says the county added 50 coronavirus cases yesterday.

So far, 2 thousand 842 people have tested positive for the virus in San Luis Obsipo county.

Of those people, 21 have died.

15 of those people who died were over the age of 85.

They all lived in rest homes or assisted living facilities. All but one were over the age of 60. All of them suffered underlying health issues.