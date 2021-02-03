Coronavirus 2.03.2021

The county health department reports another 161 cases. And one additional death of a person in the county with coronavirus.

76 of the new cases are in San Luis Obispo.

41 in Paso Robles.

24 in Atascadero.

7 in Templeton.

The death was reportedly a person in their 80’s. The county health department does not share information about that individuals health condition or if he or she were staying in a nursing home, where many of the fatalities have occurred.

If you’d like to get tested or schedule a vaccine appointment. You are encouraged to go to recoverslo.org. Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around nine in the morning as they become available.