Coronavirus 3.16.2020

The north county responds to the threat of the coronavirus. Public schools are closed. The Paso Robles school board held an emergency meeting at 2:00 Friday afternoon, after which superintendent Curt Dubost talked with KPRL.

He said schools will be closed through April 10th, with students expected to return to school on April 13th. But that will be revisited at the board meeting on March 24th. They are working to develop a distance learning program from students. They will implement a drive through alternative for the free breakfast and free lunch programs. But Paso Robles, Atascadero, Pleasant Valley and San Miguel school districts are closed. The districts are working out plans to provide distance learning.

But over the weekend Paso Robles school delayed implementation of any remote learning because they have to to provide for special education students, before they start helping the general student population. This may change, and we’ll try to keep you updated on how each district is handling it.

Paso Robles and the other districts are working out ways to provide free meals to those kids who qualify for them. There will be several pick up points where families can pick up food. That will be implemented tomorrow.

In other parts of California, some schools are handling this different. In San Jose, for instance, girls attending Presentation Catholic high school are expected to be on their computers at 7:45 this morning, ready to get their assignments. If they’re not there, they will be marked absent. Same holds true for other catholic high schools in San Jose, including Bellarmine and Archbishop Mitty. At Cuesta courses will be conducted on line.

The city of Paso Robles announces that most business will be conducted as usual. City council, and related commission and advisory committee meetings will continue to be held with social distancing practiced to the greatest extent possible. Library-sponsored programs will be suspended, but the library will be open. All recreation facilities will be closed effective today. Only outdoor facilities will remain open. Restrooms will also remain open except for those serving sports-fields. The senior center in Paso Robles will be closed from today through the end of the moth, except for the meals that connect lunch program. Beginning tomorrow, that program will transition to a meal pick-up program.

The Paso Robles Children’s Museum is closed until further notice.

In Atascadero, there is limited public access to city hall. Colony Park community center is closed until further notice. All recreational activities are canceled. The teen center is closed, but the zoo is open. The fire stations and police station are closed to the public.

The meetings about infrastructure enhancement are postponed.

Farmers Market will continue as scheduled at the Sunken Gardens on Wednesday afternoon. Dancing With The Stars has been rescheduled to September 17, 18, and 19th. The Central Coast Craft Beer Festival is rescheduled for June 20th. Hearst Castle is closed until at least April 1st.

More extreme measures are taking place in other areas. For instance in LA, mayor Garcetti is closing restaurants, except for take out.

One note of positive news, former president Obama implemented restrictions on testing of corona-virus and other infectious diseases, but those restrictions have been lifted by the Trump Administration. As a result, in the bay area Roche Corporation is producing testing kits which will become available later this week. They expect to have one million testing kits available by the end of this week, which federal health officials will have a profound impact on tracking and monitoring the spread of the corona-virus. You can stay current with local corona-virus news at www.readyslo.org. Or go to https://www.cdc.gov/, for more information.