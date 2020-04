The San Luis Obispo county health department reporting a small increase in the number of reported cases of coronavirus.

83 in the county.

36 of those victims are recovering at home.

So far, 37 people have recovered from the virus.

Ten people are hospitalized.

Two are in the intensive care unit.

One of those two has been in ICU since the outset of reporting those figures. No fatalities reported related to coronavirus in the county.