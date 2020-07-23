Coronavirus SLO Update 7.23.2020

Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The #Lockdown Will INCREASE Tuberculosis (TB) Cases & Deaths

Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The #Lockdown Will INCREASE Tuberculosis (TB) Cases and Deaths! Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Biological Engineering, Scientist, Innovator, U.S. Senate Candidate (R-MA) will discuss recent data modeling that conservatively estimates that over the next 5 years, 1.8 Million NEW Tuberculosis (TB) cases will arise and an additional new 350,000 deaths, in just 3 countries.

Posted by V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai on Tuesday, May 12, 2020