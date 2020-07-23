Coronavirus SLO Update 7.23.2020

The San Luis Obispo county health department reports 24 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in our county.
Nine were in Paso Robles. Five in Templeton. Some of those are related to an outbreak at a Templeton skilled nursing facility. Seven residents and two staff members at Vineyard Hills Health Center tested positive for corona virus. That’s according to parent company Compass Health. On July 17th, a hospice patient at Vineyard Hills died after testing positive. But he or she was already in hospice care. Regardless, that is counted as one of the seven Covid-19 deaths in the county.
Alternate viewpoints on the coronavirus:
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The #Lockdown Will INCREASE Tuberculosis (TB) Cases & Deaths
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The #Lockdown Will INCREASE Tuberculosis (TB) Cases and Deaths! Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Biological Engineering, Scientist, Innovator, U.S. Senate Candidate (R-MA) will discuss recent data modeling that conservatively estimates that over the next 5 years, 1.8 Million NEW Tuberculosis (TB) cases will arise and an additional new 350,000 deaths, in just 3 countries.
