IF YOU THINK YOU MAY HAVE CORONA VIRUS, THERE ARE PLACES YOU CAN GO IN THE NORTH COUNTY TO BE TESTED.

DIGNITY HEALTH URGENT CARE IN ATASCADERO, WHICH IS LOCATED ON THE WEST MALL NEXT TOT HE SUNKEN GARDENS.

MEDWORKS MEDICAL CENTER IN TEMPLETON, THAT’S LOCATED ON POSADA LANE.

ALSO, DR. REYNALDO CORDERO’S OFFICE AT 350 POSADA LANE IN TEMPELON.

THE CENTER FOR DISEASE CONTROL SAYS 80-98% OF THOSE WHO GET THE CORONA-VIRUS HAVE A MILD CASE.