One correction from a report yesterday here on KPRL.

When the Atascadero Fire and Police Associations said there was a no confidence vote for mayoral candidate Josh Donovan, I reported that it was because he opposed D-20, the one per cent sales tax on the ballot in Atascadero.

That’s only partially true.

The no confidence vote for Josh Donovan was because he opposed D-20 and because he had no viable economic plan for the city.

Wanted to make sure that was clarified.