The county of San Luis Obispo’s public libraries announced they will be hosting free costume exchanges for Halloween.

From October 5th to the 26th, kids and teens will be able to choose from gently used costume and accessories at the libraries in Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Oceano, Nipomo, Atascadero, Cambria, Shandon and San Miguel.

Any interested donors may also bring in second-hand costumes in good condition to any of the county libraries to help in this event.