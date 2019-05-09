Counterfeit 5.09.2019

Paso Robles police say there’s an increase in counterfeit money circulating in the north county.

One man bought a pair of socks from the Alliance Board Shop with a counterfeit one hundred dollar bill. He was described as a man in his mid to late 20’s with a medium build. He was last seen getting into a black Lincoln LS.

A second incident occurred at 1222 Spring street, where a heavy set man with a goatee purchased a $100 gift card with a counterfeit $100 bill. Two additional calls came in from Napa Auto Parts and Dollar General. Police obtained video footage of the suspects.

You’re advised to be on the look out for counterfeit $100 bills.