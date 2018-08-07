Counterfeit Bills 8.06.2018

Counterfeit bills showing up in San Luis Obispo county. Several manifested in Paso Robles during the mid-state fair. People trying to pass off the counterfeit 20 and 100 dollar bills at retail stores near the fair.

More recently, the Cambria chamber of commerce is warning north coast businesses of counterfeit money being circulated along highway one. In the past week, Pacific Premier bank has caught three $100 bills and one counterfeit $20 bill. The bank manager says the bills are well-fabricated at first glance. The counterfeit bills can be identified using detector pens, or cash counters. Visual inspection also betrays the counterfeit bill. Three key security features are missing when it comes to watermarks and color-shifting ink. The security ribbons are garbled with obscure letters and numbers. Federal authorities are ultimately responsible for investigating counterfeiting.