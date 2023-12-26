County Admin Officer Position Now Open 12.26.2023

The county of San Luis Obispo has recently opened recruitment for a new County Administrative Officer (CAO).

The board of supervisors voted to terminate their contract with previous CAO, John Nilon, after an investigation into complaints of discrimination, harassment, and improper conduct towards women.

The application period for the CAO closes January 19th. The county’s website says the person hired for the position will work with the board of supervisors to move initiatives forward, engaging with external organizations and community stakeholders.

The salary ranges from $241,000 to $308,000.