County Behavioral Health Dept Receives Grant For Youth Traffic Safety Ed 12.23.2024

The behavioral health department for San Luis Obispo county announced they have received a grant from the California office of traffic safety.

The grant totals to $141,500, which the department says will go to educational efforts for youth traffic safety. The release by the department says traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for individuals 15 – 24 years old in the United States.

The educational campaigns will target local high schools, Cuesta college, and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, focusing on reducing alcohol and drug-impaired distracted driving.