County Board of Supervisors Recognize 2024 Election Results 12.11.2024

An added consent item to yesterday’s board of supervisors meeting was a declaration for the results of the November 5, 2024 general election.

The board voted 4 – 1 to approve this item, with supervisor Debbie Arnold dissenting in her vote.

Debbie Arnold said “I am very concerned… about our election process. Not about the people that are working the elections.” She further stated: “I’m a big proponent of voter ID…trying to ensure it’s American citizens voting and the right number of citizens in the right place, and I’d like to return to that.”