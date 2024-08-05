County Bridge Resurfacing Project Continues w/More Locations Added 8.05.2024

The county public works department recently began a bridge improvement project on highway 1.

Closures and traffic control at various locations went through August 2nd. Public works has now announced that more bridge locations will be added to the project.

Sunday through Thursday nights between 7 pm and 7 am, the following bridges will be subject to intermittent traffic control and ramp closures:

Chorro Creek, highway 1/41 connector, Cayucos drive overcrossing, Santa Rosa Creek overflow bridge, San Simeon creek, and Little Pico Creek bridges on highway 1.

On highway 41: Huer Huero creek and McMillan Canyon Creek bridges. On highway 46: Green Valley Creek and McMillan Canyon Creek bridges.

On highway 101: Santa Margarita Creek, Santa Barbara road overcrossing, Atascadero Creek, and San Ramon road overcrossing.

Public works says work will not take place on Friday or Saturday nights, and the project is expected to be completed in spring 2025.