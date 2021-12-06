County Clerk Recorder 12.06.2021

San Luis Obispo deputy county clerk recorder Helen Nolan has left the building.

Nolan worked her final day Friday after accepting a job with Contra Costa county. Nolan will be working again with former San Luis Obispo county clerk-recorder Tommy Gong.

Nolan bolted a few months after supervisors picked another candidate to fill the county clerk’s seat until another one can be hired. She says, “I’m leaving because the opportunity presented itself, and I feel like this is a natural progression in my career. It’s a great opportunity and I’m excited to take it.”

Nolan previously served as assistant clerk-recorder in Mono county for nearly 14 years. Before that, she worked in the Santa Bernardino county auditor controller recorders’ office for nearly five years.

Nolan says being passed over for the appointment to serve as interim county clerk recorder had nothing to do with her leaving for Contra Costa county. She says, “My departure is a career decision”.