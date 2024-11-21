County Clerk Recorder’s Office Election Results Update 11.21.2024

The county clerk-recorder’s office has released another update for the 2024 election in San Luis Obispo county and an unprocessed ballot report.

Since the last update, only one race across Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Templeton has seen a significant change:

The third place candidate for the Atascadero unified school district has once again shifted. Now, Jodi M. Taylor is in third place, ahead of “Roni” Decoster by a little over two hundred votes.

According to this unprocessed ballot report, around 24,846 votes remain to be counted. The next update will be given Saturday, November 23rd by 3 pm.